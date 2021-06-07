It will be humid and warm all week, with several days of rain in the forecast. Keep those umbrellas handy, we'll see scattered rain and storms most of the week.

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight

Scattered rain and storms. Mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s and near 70. Rain chance: 50%

Tuesday's Forecast:

Tuesday
  • High temperature: 82°
  • Normal high: 86°
  • Chance of rain: 60% 

Plenty of clouds with morning showers giving way to spotty afternoon t-storms. Some of the storms could produce brief heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

What you need to know

The weather will remain unsettled all week! We'll see a chance of rain/storms each day this week, with the highest chance of rain through Wednesday. It will remain very humid and warm all week, with highs in the 80s.

Rain This Week

More content

