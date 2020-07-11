Expect scattered rain in metro Atlanta through 9 p.m. Otherwise, it'll be a dry start to the week with highs in the 90's.
Monday's forecast
- Forecast high: 91°
- Normal high: 89°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Rain is currently moving southeast into metro Atlanta and will impact the region through 9 p.m.
Metro Atlanta has been dropped from an earlier risk of severe storms. You can expect mostly rain with an isolated storm, but no severe weather is expected.
High pressure will build into north Georgia for much of next week, which will result in dry weather and the hottest temperatures of the year.
