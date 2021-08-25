Scattered rain and storms will continue through the early evening. The Rain chance will diminish after sunset. We'll see more late afternoon rain and storms Thursday afternoon.

Thursday Forecast:

Partly cloudy. A Few pop-up showers and storms in the late afternoon. 

  • High temperature: 88°
  • Normal High: 88°
  • Chance of rain: 40% 
Thursday Afternoon Rain Chances

What you need to know

The afternoon rain and storms will remain in the forecast for the next several days. Because of that, temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs will return to the 80s, and remain in the 80s through at least early next week.

Rain This Week

