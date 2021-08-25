Scattered rain and storms will continue through the evening. The Rain will end overnight... with more late afternoon rain and storms Thursday afternoon.
Thursday Forecast:
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon.
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
The afternoon rain and storms will remain in the forecast for the next several days. Rain chances could increase by the middle of next week, depending on our next tropical system. Most models have the storm making landfall between East Texas and Mississippi. Depending on its exact path will determine if/when the storm will bring rain to North Georgia. Stay tuned...
