We have one more day of numerous pop-up showers and thunderstorms on Friday before rain chances lower some over the weekend. Expect dry and
Friday Forecast
- High temperature: 84°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 60%
Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.
What you need to know
Pop-up showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out this weekend, but the overall threat is a lot lower than it has been lately. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
The weather looks fairly quiet early next week. It will turn a bit less humid and the chance of rain is low Monday through Thursday. Highs in the low 90s are possible Monday and Tuesday, with mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
