Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Saturday.Sunday is the pick of the weekend with a lower risk of showers and thunderstorms, plus seasonably hot temperatures.
Saturday Forecast:
Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible midday and afternoon. Very humid.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
Expect a lower chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs between 85-90.
Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it moves north off the Eastern Seaboard this weekend. Landfall in Long Island is most likely on Sunday morning as a strong tropical storm or hurricane.
