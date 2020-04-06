We'll see more clouds on Tuesday, but it will stay relatively warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the next couple of days through the midweek. It will turn cooler late in the workweek with more rain likely on Easter Sunday.
Tuesday Forecast
Plenty of clouds. Scattered showers and thundershowers possible - mainly in the afternoon and northeast of I-85. Warm again. Mild with scattered thunderstorms possible tonight.
- High: 79°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know:
Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a blend of clouds and sun. Most of the time it will be dry. Keep an eye on the radar on cbs46.com and the CBS46 Streaming App if you plan on being outside.
The scattered thunderstorm threat continues through Wednesday night and Thursday morning. There is a low risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances diminish Thursday afternoon and it will turn cooler on Friday with highs in the 60s.
The Easter weekend starts with dry weather on Saturday. Look for temps in the 40s early in the day, and then 60s to near 70 in the afternoon. It still looks like rain for Easter Sunday. It's unclear if it will be an all-day rain or just part of the day. The Easter Bunny should keep a close eye on the forecast!
