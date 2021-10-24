The workweek starts with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Monday. It will be dry and seasonable in the midweek before another system brings rain on Thursday.
Monday forecast
Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms from late in the morning through the afternoon. A few storms could contain strong winds, with the best chance of a stronger/severe storm in northeast Georgia.
- High Temperature: 76°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of Rain: 30%
What you need to know
Dry weather returns on Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday. It will be sunny on Tuesday and become mostly cloudy by late Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Lows will be near 50.
A slow-moving storm system brings rain on Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible, but the severe weather threat will depend on the exact track of the system.
Looking ahead to the weekend and some World Series games in Atlanta, it will be relatively cool with a few showers possible Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks dry and a bit milder.
7 Day Forecast
