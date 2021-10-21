It has been two weeks since the last measurable rain in Atlanta. A disturbance moving through today will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to north Georgia. There is a low risk of a few stronger/severe storms mainly in northwest Georgia. 

THURSDAY FORECAST:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of stronger storms with frequent lightning and gusty wind is in northwest Georgia. The scattered shower/storm threat continues tonight before a front passes through late tonight.

  • High Temperature: 73°
  • Normal High: 73°
  • Chance of Rain: 50%

The rain threat ends early Friday and we're back into a nice dry stretch of weather through the weekend. It will be cool Friday night with temps dropping into the 40s to low 50s by dawn on Saturday under clear skies. 

Expect highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday with sunshine Saturday afternoon and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. 

A stronger storm system may bring rain and thunderstorms early next week. We'll keep an eye on it and pinpoint the timing of any rain/storms in the next few days. 

