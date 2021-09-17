Clouds and the threat of rain stays with us through the weekend into early next week. Fall arrives on Wednesday and is followed by cool, dry weather. 

Plenty of clouds. Scattered showers. 

There is a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and a 60% chance of showers. The risk for rain stays relatively high in the early to middle part of next week. Highs will be near 80 and lows will be near 70, with a 50-60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. 

Fall arrives Wednesday afternoon and it will be followed by a cold front that brings cooler, dry and much less humid weather Thursday and Friday. 

NHC Outlook

The 15th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may form in the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center is watching multiple disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. None are a threat to the United States at this time. The next named storm will be called Odette. 

