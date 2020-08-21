Saturday's Forecast
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 88°
- Rain chance: 50%
What you need to know
Scattered t-showers are likely both Saturday and Sunday. It won't be a washout, but passing showers will move through during the afternoon and evening. Partly sunny skies will keep temperatures in the mid 80s. Severe weather is not expected.
Tropics
Tropical Storm Laura will pass over the British Virgin Island and Puerto Rico over the next 24 hours. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week. Right now, landfall is expected near New Orleans next Wednesday.
Tropical Depression 14 is in the Western Caribbean moving towards the Yucatan Peninsula. It will make landfall in Cancun tomorrow as a tropical storm. It is expected to head through the Gulf of Mexico as the same time as Laura, making landfall in Texas as a strong tropical storm or hurricane next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.