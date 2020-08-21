Saturday's Forecast

  • High temperature: 86°
  • Normal high: 88°
  • Rain chance: 50%
Saturday Afternoon

What you need to know

Scattered t-showers are likely both Saturday and Sunday. It won't be a washout, but passing showers will move through during the afternoon and evening. Partly sunny skies will keep temperatures in the mid 80s. Severe weather is not expected. 

Tropics

Tropical Storm Laura will pass over the British Virgin Island and Puerto Rico over the next 24 hours. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week. Right now, landfall is expected near New Orleans next Wednesday.

Tropical Depression 14 is in the Western Caribbean moving towards the Yucatan Peninsula. It will make landfall in Cancun tomorrow as a tropical storm. It is expected to head through the Gulf of Mexico as the same time as Laura, making landfall in Texas as a strong tropical storm or hurricane next Tuesday.

Double Trouble

