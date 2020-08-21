Sunday's Forecast
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal high: 88°
- Rain chance: 50%
What you need to know
Scattered t-showers are likely Sunday. It won't be a washout, but passing showers will move through during the afternoon and evening. Partly sunny skies will keep temperatures in the mid 80s. Severe weather is not expected.
Tropics
Tropical Storm Laura is passing over Haiti and the DR this morning. It will then impact Cuba tomorrow and pass south of the Florida Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday tracking toward a Louisiana landfall on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Marco is expected to become a Hurricane today and make landfall ALSO in Louisiana on Monday.
