Scattered t-showers continue through Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.
Saturday forecast
Cloudy in the morning to partly sunny in the afternoon. Scattered t-showers are expected on and off through the day. It will be mild with highs in the low to mid 80s.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal Low temperature: 89°
- Rain chance: 60%
What you need to know
A cold front passes Saturday night and ushers in drier air for Sunday. Sunday will be mostly dry and sunny with highs near 90.
Dry conditions last through Monday, but rainy, stormy weather returns by midweek next week.
