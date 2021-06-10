Expect scattered showers and a few storms to continue in north Georgia this evening, similar to the past few days.
Thursday's summary
- High temperature: 84°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 50%
What you need to know
Our warm and muggy weather will continue in metro Atlanta through Saturday with daily showers and storms, especially in the late afternoon hours through the evening.
By Sunday, drier air will filter in, which will lead to lower rain chances and hotter temperatures with the 90's returning by the beginning of next week.
