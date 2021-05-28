Expect scattered showers for the rest of the afternoon in metro Atlanta with a few storms possible later this evening.
Friday's Summary
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 84°
- Chance of rain: 50%
What you need to know
We're already seeing scattered showers in north Georgia, which will continue for the rest of the afternoon.
As a cold front approaches, we'll see a broken line of rain and storms move into metro Atlanta this evening, especially between 7-9 p.m. An isolated strong storm is possible, although most of this activity should not be severe.
The weekend will be great in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures. You may actually need a jacket Saturday and Sunday mornings with lows in the 60's Saturday and 50's Sunday.
Memorial Day will be dry with highs back in the 80's.
