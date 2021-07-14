Scattered showers and storms will continue in metro Atlanta through sunset with afternoon and evening temperatures in the 80's.
Wednesday's forecast
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
Our heat and humidity will combine to keep pop-up storms in the forecast for the rest of the week, particularly in the late afternoon and evening hours.
Starting this weekend, an approaching cool front will increase the coverage of rain, so it's likely you'll get wet at some point starting Saturday.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.