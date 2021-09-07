Scattered t-showers and humid conditions continue through the day today and tomorrow. Dry air arrives late in the week and sets up a gorgeous weekend.
Tuesday Forecast:
Cloudy and mild early. Some sunny breaks in the afternoon. Scattered t-showers are possible through the entire day, and overnight into Wednesday. Strong storms are unlikely.
- High Temperature: 85°
- Normal High: 86°
- Chance of Rain: 40%
What You Need To Know
A cold front arrives Wednesday and brings us our highest chance for rain this week. Spotty t-storms are likely through the afternoon, with heavy rain possible. There is a great stretch of weather ahead for late in the workweek into next weekend. Humidity will fall late in the workweek. Low temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s Friday and Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 80s.
The outlook for mid-September is for relatively warm weather in the Eastern United States. It looks like the end of summer will feel more like summer than fall in north Georgia. The normal high is in the mid to upper 80s next week.
Tropics
Hurricane Larry will curve out to sea east of Bermuda this week. It will send high surf to the U.S. East Coast.
