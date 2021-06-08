Scattered rain and storms will continue through the late afternoon and evening, with brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning possible.
Tonight:
The rain will taper off after midnight. It will remain humid and warm, with lows in the low 70s. Rain chance: 30%
Wednesday's Forecast:
Scattered rain and storms, mainly in Northwest Georgia. Very hot and humid! Highs near 90.
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know
The weather will remain unsettled all week! We'll see a chance of rain/storms each day. It will remain very humid and warm all week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
