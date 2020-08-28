Expect scattered showers and a few storms in metro Atlanta this afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80's.
Friday overview
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 87°
- Rain chance: 60%
What you need to know
There will be two rounds of rain in north Georgia through Saturday. Scattered showers and a few storms will continue through sunset. Afterward, a second round of showers and storms will move into north Georgia overnight through Saturday morning.
Timeline
- Now through midnight
Scattered showers and a few storms. The risk of severe weather is low.
- Midnight - 10 a.m.
Scattered showers and storms moving into northwest Georgia after midnight, and into metro Atlanta by 8 a.m. Isolated strong storms will be possible with gusty winds and a brief tornado northwest of metro Atlanta in northwest Georgia. The storms are expected to weaken as they move into metro Atlanta by 8 a.m.
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Drying out for the afternoon and evening.
Severe weather risk
There is a level 1 risk of severe storms from Atlanta northwestward overnight tonight through early Saturday morning.
A level 1 risk is the lowest severe weather risk. An isolated severe storm is possible with gusty winds and a brief tornado, particularly northwest of metro Atlanta.
