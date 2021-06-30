Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday, before beautiful weather arrives this weekend!

Wednesday Night Forecast

Rain Chances Taper off after sunset, with partly cloudy skies overnight.

  • Low temperature: 70°
  • Normal Low: 71°
  • Chance of rain: 20%

What you need to know

Thursday

Scattered t-storms are likely tomorrow, especially in the evening. A cold front arrives on Friday and brings us a line of heavy rain and t-storms through the morning and midday hours. 

Friday

Dry air moves in behind the front setting up a gorgeous Fourth of July weekend, with highs in the mid 80s and low rain chances!

Fireworks Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.