Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday, before beautiful weather arrives this weekend!
Wednesday Night Forecast
Rain Chances Taper off after sunset, with partly cloudy skies overnight.
- Low temperature: 70°
- Normal Low: 71°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Scattered t-storms are likely tomorrow, especially in the evening. A cold front arrives on Friday and brings us a line of heavy rain and t-storms through the morning and midday hours.
Dry air moves in behind the front setting up a gorgeous Fourth of July weekend, with highs in the mid 80s and low rain chances!
