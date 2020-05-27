A wet second half of May continues with scattered thunderstorms likely Thursday. A storm or two is possible on Friday, too. The weather turns drier over the weekend and early next week.
Thursday Forecast
Scattered thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. It will be Humid and warmer than the past couple of days with highs in the 80s. Some sun will break through the clouds this afternoon.
- High temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 83°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know
Scattered thunderstorms will develop late Friday ahead of a cold front that will bring drier weather this weekend. Look for a warm and muggy day with highs in the 80s.
The shower/storm threat diminishes this weekend. There's a 20% chance of catching a shower/storm on Saturday, and Sunday looks completely dry. It will also turn less humid this weekend. Expect very nice weather early next week.
The first 90° day of 2020 may happen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by the middle of next week. If it does not get to 90 on Wednesday, it may reach it on Thursday. The weather looks dry for most of next week.
