Rain chances increase this evening, ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered rain and storms Friday.
Thursday Night Forecast
Scattered rain, especially overnight.
- Low temperature: 71°
- Normal Low: 70°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know
A cold front arrives on Friday and brings us a line of heavy rain and t-storms through the morning and midday hours. A few showers linger into the afternoon, but skies begin to clear Friday night.
Dry air moves in behind the front setting up a gorgeous Fourth of July weekend, with highs in the mid 80s and no rain.
Tropical Storm Elsa will move into the Caribbean through the weekend, and is likely to be located somewhere near Florida early next week.
