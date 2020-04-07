We'll see off and on showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Some of the storms could be severe with strong damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.
Wednesday Forecast
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few storms in the morning. This round of rain is not expected to be severe. More storms will develop in the afternoon and those will have the potential to be strong/severe. The severe weather threat is low with a marginal (level 1) risk of severe storms.
- High: 82°
- Normal High: 71°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know:
The scattered thunderstorm threat continues through early Thursday morning. There is a low risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather early Thursday as a cold front approaches North Georgia. Rain chances diminish Thursday afternoon and it will turn cooler on Friday with highs in the 60s.
The Easter weekend starts with dry weather on Saturday. Look for temps in the 40s early in the day, and then temperatures near 70 in the afternoon. It still looks like heavy rain for Easter Sunday. Some models are forecasting as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain! Flooding will be possible as well as strong storms. Stay tuned, it could be a very wet and messy Easter Sunday.
