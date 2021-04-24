Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible over most of north Georgia late Saturday afternoon through the evening. The threat of storms ends around midnight, and the second half of the weekend looks nice.
Saturday Evening Forecast:
Scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning and hail. There is a low risk of a brief tornado. The best chance for strong/severe storms is in west Georgia and from Atlanta Metro to south of I-20.
Sunday Forecast:
Becoming sunny. Nice and mild. Cools through the 60s in the evening.
- High: 74°
- Normal High: 75°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
Warm weather returns early in the week. Look for sunshine and highs near 80 on Monday. It will stay warm with highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a low risk of a few showers on Thursday and Friday, with relatively warm weather continuing.
