Elsa moves inland into South Georgia this afternoon as a tropical storm bringing gusty wind, heavy rain and flash flooding to the coast. Here in North Georgia, we see minimal impacts from this storm.
Wednesday's Forecast
Cloudy skies with spotty showers especially through the evening.
- High temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know
Widespread t-showers continue Thursday and Friday. Overall, 1-2" rain is likely in Metro Atlanta. Sunshine returns this weekend with highs near 90 and typical afternoon t-storms.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.