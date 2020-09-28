Scattered t-showers move through tonight as a cold front passes through Georgia. An isolated strong storm is possible, but this will mostly be scattered rain that lasts through the afternoon Tuesday.
TUESDAY FORECAST
- High Temperature: 67°
- Normal High: 78°
- Rain chance: 50%
You'll feel the colder air Tuesday with highs only in the 60's behind a breezy, northwest wind. Although showers will remain possible Tuesday with clouds, we'll see plenty of sun starting Wednesday through the rest of the week, with cooler temperatures.
