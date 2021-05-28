Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in north Georgia through this evening. There is a low risk of strong winds in some of the thunderstorms.
Saturday Summary
Partly cloudy, breezy, much cooler. Temps may not get much above 70° in northwest Georgia. A bit milder, but cooler than normal, from Atlanta to the southeast.
- High temperature: 76°
- Normal high: 84°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Saturday night looks quite cool for late-May with lows in the low to mid 50s in north Georgia. Expect a blend of clouds and sun on Sunday with highs in the 70s again. It will dip into the 50s again Sunday night.
Memorial Day looks sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Warm and humid weather is likely in the middle of next week. It will be dry on Tuesday with a low risk of showers/storms on Wednesday. The rain chances increase late in the workweek.
