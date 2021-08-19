A weather pattern featuring scattered thunderstorms continues through this weekend in north Georgia. It will be warm and very humid when it's not raining, with highs mainly in the 80s.
Friday Forecast:
Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. Feels like low to mid 90s.
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 50%
What you need to know
Widely scattered storms continue through Saturday. There is a slightly lower risk of afternoon storms on Sunday and Monday. Expect lows in the 70s and highs in the 80s this weekend. It may get to 90 on Monday afternoon.
