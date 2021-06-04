The weather pattern in the next week will feature isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The storms will be hit and miss this weekend, with seasonable temperatures.
Saturday's summary
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal high: 85°
- Chance of rain: 30%
Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
What you need to know
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Scattered to widespread thunderstorms will pop up Monday and Tuesday afternoon with highs again in the low to mid 80s and high humidity. There's a lower risk of storms Wednesday through Friday, but they can certainly not be ruled out.
