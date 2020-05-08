Scattered rain will continue in north Georgia through 9 p.m. An isolated storm will also be possible.
Friday Forecast
- High temperature: 67°
- Normal high: 78°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know
It won't rain non-stop, but scattered rain will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. We're expected mostly rain, with isolated lightning and gusty winds.
Severe weather
North Georgia is not under a risk of severe thunderstorms Friday.
Freeze warning
A rare, May freeze warning is in effect for the northeast Georgia mountains from 2-9 a.m. Saturday morning.
This warning means temperatures will get cold enough to damage sensitive plants and vegetation.
The freeze warning does not include metro Atlanta.
Cold start to Saturday, Sunday
Temperatures are expected to fall into the low 40's Saturday morning in metro Atlanta, which is more than 15 degrees below average. Make sure and grab the jacket if you plan on a morning run Saturday or Sunday.
Mother's Day
Mother's Day is looking great with highs in the 70's and mostly sunny skies. Quiet weather continues early next week with a gradual warming trend by midweek.
