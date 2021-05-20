Temperatures will continue to heat up this week, before reaching the 90s this weekend! The heat will continue to build next week, with near record-breaking heat in the forecast.

Tonight:

Mostly clear and comfortable.

Low temperature: 60°

Normal Low temperature: 63°

Chance of rain: 0%

Tonight's Lows

What You Need to Know:

It will be HOT and Dry for the next week. Highs will reach the mid 80s Friday and upper 80s Saturday. The 90s arrive on Sunday and continue through the majority of next week.

Highs This Week

There is a subtropical system in the Atlantic will likely become our first named storm of the year - Ana - in the coming days. An early start to what is likely to be another very active hurricane season. This storm will have no impact on the United States.

Early Start To Hurricane Season

