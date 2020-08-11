Expect a hot and very humid Wednesday with scattered t-storms in the afternoon. The rain risk increases in the next few days. Occasional downpours and t-storms are likely from Thursday afternoon through the weekend. It will not be as hot this weekend with highs in the 80s because of the clouds/storms.
Wednesday forecast:
Scattered afternoon t-storms. Feels like 100° this afternoon.
- High temperature: 93°
- Normal high temperature: 89°
- Rain chances: 40%
What you need to know
We are heading for an unsettled stretch of weather late in the workweek and this weekend. Expect occasional downpours and t-storms from Thursday afternoon through the weekend. It will certainly not be raining the whole time, but the threat of rain exists most of the time. 2+" of rain is possible in many cities between Thursday afternoon and Monday.
Highs will be in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday before falling into the 80s on Friday through the weekend because of more clouds and occasional showers.
Tropics Depression 11:
Tropical Depression 11 continues moving westward through the Atlantic Ocean with 35 mph winds. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine before moving just north of the Caribbean islands later this week. It may weaken late in the weekend or early next week as it hits stronger wind shear. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
