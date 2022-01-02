The severe threat has diminished greatly overnight, and while rain will continue through the day, strong storms are very unlikely.
Sunday's Forecast
Thunderstorms before sunrise, then rainy on and off through the day. Otherwise breezy and mild with temperatures hovering in the low 60s.
- High: 66°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 100%
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tonight for many counties across North and West Georgia. Rain showers are likely to switch to snow showers overnight as very cold air moves in, and small accumulations are expected. In the highest elevations of the mountains, up to 2" of snow may stick to the ground.
What to Expect This Week:
It will be VERY windy tonight and tomorrow, with gusts between 25-35mph. By Monday morning, wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s. Although sunshine returns tomorrow, it will be a cold winter day with highs in the mid 40s.
This week will be the coldest of winter so far. Expect morning lows near freezing with highs in the 40s and 50s. We are watching Thursday for a small potential of a winter weather, and another cold blast that arrives Friday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.