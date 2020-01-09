We're hanging on to some nice weather today. Sun will give way to clouds with highs in the low 60s.
Thursday Forecast
Morning sunshine and then clouds increase in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and mild tonight.
- Forecast high - 62°
- Normal high - 52°
- Chance of rain - 0%
What to watch for
Friday looks cloudy and mild with scattered showers possible. It will probably not be a washout, but may be damp when it's not raining. Expect temperatures in the 60s again. Patchy fog, mist and drizzle is ahead for Friday night as the temperature falls into the upper 50s.
Saturday looks warm with scattered showers possible through the afternoon. It may be dry most of the day, and the temperature could get to 70° if the sun breaks through for a bit. It will be humid with dew points in the mid 60s. A cold front approaching from the west will be carrying strong to severe thunderstorms as it moves through Alabama. Severe thunderstorms are possible in north Georgia mainly during the evening. The biggest threat is for damaging straight-line winds, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Quieter weather is ahead for Sunday before rain returns early next week.
Next chances for rain
- Friday (50% scattered)
- Saturday (90% PM t-storms)
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.