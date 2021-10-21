Rain chances increase late tonight as a cold front approaches. This front will bring a low (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather, especially in far Northwest Georgia. The biggest risks will be frequent lightning and brief strong gusty winds.
The rain ends overnight, with dry weather Friday and this weekend!
FRIDAY FORECAST:
Cloudy early, decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Not as warm. No rain.
- High Temperature: 73°
- Normal High: 72°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
The front will briefly bring cooler temperatures Friday night. Temperatures early Saturday morning will drop to the 40s and near 50s. High temperatures will rebound quickly, with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s this weekend.
We have several chances of rain next week. The first will be Monday afternoon, with showers and storms back in the forecast. A stronger system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The front could bring strong storms. Behind the front, cooler temperatures move in! Highs will only be in the 60s Thursday, with chilly temperatures lingering through Halloween weekend.
7 Day Forecast
