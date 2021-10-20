Big changes move in Thursday as a cold front approaches. The cold front will bring scattered showers throughout the day, with a few storms possible Thursday night.
Tonight, ahead of the front, we will see mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures. There is a slight chance of a stray shower overnight.
THURSDAY FORECAST:
Scattered showers and a few storms possible. The chance of rain continues overnight into early Friday morning. Rainfall totals will be light, with only 0.25" of rain or less expected.
- High Temperature: 74°
- Normal High: 73°
- Chance of Rain: 50%
What you need to know
Most of North Georgia is under a slight (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather Thursday. The severe weather threat is low, with the highest risk being strong gusty winds.
The highest chance of severe weather will be in areas North and West of I-85, manly in the evening and in the overnight hours, from Thursday night into Friday.
The rain comes to an end very early Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday, with lots of sunshine this weekend!
Rain chances return next week, especially Tuesday, as out next system approaches.
7 Day Forecast
