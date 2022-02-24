Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with low temperatures dropping to the low 60s. Showers arrive into far Northwest Georgia early Friday morning. The rain will be light, and taper off as it moves through Metro Atlanta.
Friday Forecast:
Early morning showers. The rain will be light and end by noon. A cooler afternoon.
- Forecast High: 63°
- Normal High: 61°
- Chance of Rain: 40% AM
What you need to know:
Temperatures will be cooler Friday night with lows dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s. The chilly weather continues through the weekend. Highs will only warm to the low 60s Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Our next chance of rain moves in Sunday morning. It will be a wet and chilly Sunday, with high temperatures only in the low/mid 50s.
The warmer weather returns next week. Highs return to the 60s by Monday afternoon.
7 Day Forecast
