Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with low temperatures dropping to the low 60s. Showers arrive into far Northwest Georgia early Friday morning. The rain will be light, and taper off as it moves through Metro Atlanta. 

Friday Morning

Friday Forecast:

Early morning showers. The rain will be light and end by noon. A cooler afternoon.

  • Forecast High: 63°
  • Normal High: 61°
  • Chance of Rain: 40% AM

What you need to know:

Temperatures will be cooler Friday night with lows dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s. The chilly weather continues through the weekend. Highs will only warm to the low 60s Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Our next chance of rain moves in Sunday morning. It will be a wet and chilly Sunday, with high temperatures only in the low/mid 50s.

Sunday
High Temperatures

The warmer weather returns next week. Highs return to the 60s by Monday afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.