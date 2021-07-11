The threat of scattered thunderstorms continues in north Georgia early this week. It diminishes some in the midweek with warm/muggy weather continuing.
Monday Forecast
Partly to mostly cloudy. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are likely midday and/or afternoon into the early evening. Not very hot for mid-July.
- High temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 60%
What you need to know
There is a lower (30%) chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances continue to diminish Wednesday and Thursday, but isolated showers/storms cannot be ruled out. The temperature will climb to near normal (90°) late in the workweek and stay there through the weekend. It will stay very humid all week, with nighttime temps in the 70s.
