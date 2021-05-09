The upcoming week features scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday followed by much cooler weather in the midweek with more rain possible.
Sunday Night Forecast:
Thunderstorms in northwest Georgia will move southeast into the Atlanta Metro area overnight. The storms should weaken as they head southeast, but a few stronger cells with gusty winds cannot be ruled out.
Monday Forecast:
Chance of a few showers for the morning commute. Partly to mostly cloudy, not quite as warm, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
High: 78°
Normal High: 80°
Rain Chances: 50%
What You Need to Know:
Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. There is a low chance of a few showers. It is a close call with steadier rain Wednesday and/or Thursday as it turns dramatically cooler. Expect highs in the 60s both days.
A warm-up begins on Friday and lasts through next weekend. It may be back to near normal (80°) by Sunday.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.