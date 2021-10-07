A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 PM. A few more heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening.
FRIDAY FORECAST:
Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but the rain threat is lower than the last few days.
- High Temperature: 79°
- Normal High: 78°
- Chance of Rain: 50%
What you need to know
The rain threat diminishes over the weekend with some sunshine and lower humidity in the forecast. It looks very nice through the weekend and the middle of next week. Highs will be near 80 and lows will be near 60 through the midweek.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.