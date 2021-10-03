The dry start to the fall season in north Georgia is over. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for the first few days of this week. There is a low risk of flooding by midweek with locally heavy rain possible.
Monday Forecast
Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Not an all-day washout, but showers/storms are possible at any point during the day. Mild and muggy.
- High Temperature: 76°
- Normal High: 79°
- Chance of Rain: 70%
What you need to know
The threat of showers and thunderstorms stays high through he middle of the week. Locally heavy downpours are likely from Tuesday through Thursday. There will be breaks in the rain from time to time. Highs will be in the 70s and lows will be in the 60s. Rain totals may reach 3-4" in part of north Georgia by late Thursday. The rain will be spread out over a few days, so the risk of flooding is not extremely high, but some creeks and streams could reach flood stage if more than 4" of rain falls in the next 3-4 days.
Rain chances decrease late in the workweek. The weather looks fairly quiet for the Columbus Day weekend.
7 Day Forecast
