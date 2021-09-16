The remnants of Hurricane Nicholas will bring showers to north Georgia through the weekend.
Friday Forecast:
Cloudy and damp early. Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few t-storms possible in the afternoon.
- High Temperature: 80°
- Normal High: 84°
- Chance of Rain: 50%
What you need to know:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are ahead for this weekend. It will be dry more often than it's raining, but it will likely rain at some point on both days. The best chance of rain is in the afternoon and early evening. It will be very humid with highs near 80 both Saturday and Sunday.
Unsettled weather continues early next week. Showers and t-storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. There's a lower chance of rain late next week, and the first full day of fall on Thursday may feel like it with low humidity and temps falling from the 70s during the day to 50s at night.
Tropics
The 15th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may form in the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center is watching multiple disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. None are a threat to the United States at this time. The next named storm will be called Odette.
7 Day Forecast
