Showers will continue through Monday evening in north Georgia. The best chance for heavy rain is in the mountains where a Flood Watch is in effect for Fannin and Gilmer Counties. Rain will end by dawn on Tuesday and warm weather is ahead for the midweek. 

Flood Watch

Tuesday Forecast

Clouds early then partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and very warm for February. Clouds increase during the evening, showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight, especially in northwest Georgia. 

  • Forecast High: 76°
  • Normal High: 60°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%
True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png

What you need to know:

True Hourly POP Fred Matrix.png

The best chance of rain on Wednesday is in the morning. There is a better chance of dry and warm weather in the afternoon - highs may reach the 70s again. Thursday looks nice and warm, with highs in the 70s. 

A cold front moves through Georgia on Friday. It may bring scattered showers or t-storms during the day, and the weather turns cooler for the weekend. Look for dry skies on Saturday before a possible return to showers on Sunday. The long-range weather pattern brings much colder weather into north Georgia early next week. It may not get to 50° on Monday! 

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.