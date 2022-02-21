Showers will continue through Monday evening in north Georgia. The best chance for heavy rain is in the mountains where a Flood Watch is in effect for Fannin and Gilmer Counties. Rain will end by dawn on Tuesday and warm weather is ahead for the midweek.
Tuesday Forecast
Clouds early then partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and very warm for February. Clouds increase during the evening, showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight, especially in northwest Georgia.
- Forecast High: 76°
- Normal High: 60°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
The best chance of rain on Wednesday is in the morning. There is a better chance of dry and warm weather in the afternoon - highs may reach the 70s again. Thursday looks nice and warm, with highs in the 70s.
A cold front moves through Georgia on Friday. It may bring scattered showers or t-storms during the day, and the weather turns cooler for the weekend. Look for dry skies on Saturday before a possible return to showers on Sunday. The long-range weather pattern brings much colder weather into north Georgia early next week. It may not get to 50° on Monday!
7 Day Forecast
