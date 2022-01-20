The showers are ending with cold Canadian air diving into North Georgia. Tonight will be cloudy, breezy and cold, with lows dropping to the low 30s. Although a few flurries are possible, no accumulations are expected, as any precipitation will be light after temperatures drop below freezing.
Friday Forecast:
Cloudy breezy & Cold. We are dodging a BIG WINTER WEATHER bullet tomorrow! Although it will be cold, we have limited/no moisture in Friday's forecast. Some areas could see a few flurries or brief light freezing drizzle - but NO accumulations or road impacts expected over our area. The ice & snow threat will be well to our east, over the Carolinas.
- High temperature: 39°
- Average High: 54°
- Precipitation Chance: 10%
What You Need to Know
It will be an extremely cold start to the weekend with lows in the low to mid 20s on Saturday. Look for clearing skies and highs in the low 40s on Saturday afternoon. It will be very cold again Saturday night. Sunday will stay cold, with highs only reaching the upper 40s.
Our next weather maker arrives Monday night into Tuesday. As of now, this will be predominantly a rain event....but we could see a few flurries in Far Northeast Georgia where temperatures will drop near/below freezing. This is an evolving weather system. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
7 Day Forecast
