Rain is ending in metro Atlanta with the threat of severe weather now over. Saturday will be mostly dry with showers possible late.
Saturday's Forecast
- High temperature: 65°
- Normal high: 52°
- Rain chance: 30% after sunset
What you need to know
While metro Atlanta saw rain to start the new year, several tornado warnings were issued about 100 miles south of the city. The threat of severe weather is over with showers ending this evening in metro Atlanta.
It'll stay dry Saturday morning and afternoon, but showers will return to metro Atlanta Saturday night after 6 p.m.
Dry weather will return Sunday through much of next week.
7 Day Forecast
