Some rain is likely on Friday before dry weather with low humidity arrives for the 4th of July weekend.
Friday Forecast
Showers likely, chance of a thunderstorm. A lower risk of rain by mid to late afternoon. A passing shower cannot be ruled out this evening.
- Low temperature: 82°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 90%
What you need to know
A cold front moves through north Georgia Friday night, and that opens the door to fantastic weather for the 4th of July weekend and both Peachtree Road Races on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. The humidity stays low through midday Sunday before gradually rising. It will likely stay dry on Monday with highs near 90. Scattered storms are possible in the middle of next week.
Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened to 60 mph on Friday morning as it gets closer to the Caribbean. It will move through the Lesser Antilles and may eventually threaten the US coast in early to middle of next week. It's too early to say if it will go into the Gulf of Mexico, Florida or east of Florida.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.