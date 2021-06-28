Tropical Storm Danny is moving into South Carolina this evening. It will weaken to a tropical depression and pass over north Georgia on Tuesday. Expect occasional showers and thunderstorms, but probably not enough rain for flooding. There will also not be much wind with the system as it weakens. A few gusts over 20 mph are possible.
Tuesday Forecast
Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely as Danny passes by. The storm will be weakening, so wind less than 20 mph is most likely. A few heavy downpours are possible, but widespread flooding rain is not likely. Rain chances decrease late in the afternoon into the evening.
- High temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 40%.
What you need to know
Expect a blend of clouds and sun with warm and muggy conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible both days.
There is a better chance of thunderstorms on Friday afternoon/evening as a front approaches. The timing of that front is very important for your holiday weekend plans. If it moves through by Saturday morning, then most or all of the 4th of July weekend will be dry and less humid. If it gets hung up north of our area, then it stays muggy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Right now, I'm cautiously optimistic that it will get through by midday Saturday and set us up with a mainly dry weekend.
