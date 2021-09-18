The unsettled weather pattern continues with more showers likely on Sunday in north Georgia. It will be a bit cooler than Saturday, and very humid. The shower threat continues early next week.
Sunday forecast
Lots of clouds. Passing showers are likely. Not an all-day washout, but a decent chance of a few showers during the day.
- High Temperature: 79°
- Normal High: 83°
- Chance of Rain: 60%
What you need to know:
The risk for rain stays relatively high in the early to middle part of next week. Highs will be near 80 and lows will be near 70, with a 50-60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.
Fall arrives Wednesday afternoon and it will be followed by a cold front that brings cooler, dry and much less humid weather Thursday and Friday.
Tropics
Odette is a post-tropical storm and is no threat to the United States. Another disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean has a good chance of becoming Tropical Storm Peter in the next couple of days.
7 Day Forecast
