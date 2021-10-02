Look for plenty of clouds on Sunday with showers possible mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some rain is likely each day through the middle of next week.
Sunday Forecast
Plenty of clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. The showers and t-storms will move in from the northwest to the southeast, so rain is more likely in northwest Georgia than in Atlanta in the afternoon. Seasonably mild and muggy.
- High Temperature: 79°
- Normal High: 79°
- Chance of Rain: 50%
What you need to know
The risk of rain stays high in the early to middle part of next week as a storm system stalls over north Georgia. It will likely rain each day, but it will not rain 24/7 - there will be dry stretches between downpours. After a 10 day dry stretch, 2-4" of rain is possible between Sunday and Thursday of next week. Expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s without much sunshine between Monday and Thursday.
The good news is the weather will likely dry out on Friday and stay dry or mainly dry through next weekend. It will also turn less humid with seasonable early-October temps likely.
7 Day Forecast
