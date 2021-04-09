Rain with some thunderstorms will move through today from the morning until late afternoon. A strong system moving in from the west will weaken as it crosses north Georgia. It is still capable of producing strong winds, lightning, hail and heavy rain.
Saturday forecast
Cloudy start, line of t-storms moves into west Georgia 8-noon, Atlanta Metro 10 am - 3 pm, and Athens 12-4 pm. The line may weaken as it moves across the state. Heavy rain, lightning, hail and damaging winds possible. Any rain ends by mid to late afternoon. Another shower or t-storm is possible late in the evening.
- High: 72°
- Normal high: 71°
- Rain chance: 80%
What you need to know
The weekend ends with quiet weather on Sunday. Look for some sun and highs in the low to mid 70s. It will get warmer early next week with highs near 80 Monday and Tuesday under dry skies.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.